Through the series Bookmark, leading voices in the world of finance and business talk about the books that influenced them in their professional journey, and in some cases, also touched them at a personal level.

In this episode, Rajeev Thakkar, Chief Investment Officer and Director, PPFAS Asset Management Pvt Ltd, shares the list of the books that have had a big impact in improving his life.

There are some movies or TV shows that one watches once and that is enough while there are others which are watched numerous times. Similarly, there are books that are interesting or give some new ideas but can be read just once. On the other hand, there are books that require not just repeated reading but also implementation in practice.

I have listed some of the books that have had a big impact in improving my life.

At a time when the popular culture celebrates uni-dimensional success say in getting rich or being powerful or being good-looking or talented in a particular area, this book guides readers in living a balanced and holistic life.

In a world with smartphones, the internet, tablets and laptops, the ability to focus on one thing and one thing only is a lost art. Offices have also embraced the open-plan layouts to encourage collaboration and to break information barriers. This has had the side effect of increased distractions.

Deep Work is a push back in a distracted world. The book not only preaches but also has plenty of actionable ideas of how to get deep work done in the modern world.

The Diabetes Code, by Dr Jason Fung

Metabolic disorders (the whole family of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and so on) is a scourge of modern life. The other problem is that there is so much conflicting advice on the right kind of diet, exercise, medication and so on.

As a person who has been diabetic (type 2) for long and one who has managed to get the condition in remission (reduced medication plus better sugar control) and who is hopefully on the way to being medication free, I would highly recommend the books written by Dr. Jason Fung

I will admit this upfront. I have not read this book. Why am I recommending this then? Well, this recommendation is not really a book recommendation. You cannot become a swimmer by reading books on swimming, you have to actually jump into the water. Similarly, you cannot become a meditator just by reading a book, you have to practice.

The practice of meditation has helped me immensely. If you need motivation or guidance to start, you can read the books or if you are convinced, you can just start with someone who can guide you.

