View: Convertible debenture's pluripotent properties must dawn on policymakers

A pluripotent stem cell is capable of producing any body organ needed by it to repair itself. No wonder, it is hailed as the master cell. A convertible debenture (CD) too has properties that can end multiple corporate financing ills. It is a hybrid instrument that can address many of the issues the market regulator the SEBI in particular and policymakers in general are grappling with.

If the law is amended to mandate issuance of CD as well in lockstep with an IPO, it will have several salutary effects. Before spelling them out, a brief discussion on what a CD is and how it works is in order.

CD is a debt instrument to start with. It carries a fixed interest and is secured. But it gives the investors the option to convert a part of or the entire debenture into equity within or at the specified time at the specified price.

Also Read:

Normally it contains sweetener like say 10 percent discount with reference to the prevailing market quotation of the share. Let us take Paytm by way of example. Its issue price was Rs 2,150 per share. It went downhill shedding almost 50 percent of its value within a month of its listing. Had the IPO-CD regime been in place with the mandate that retail investors should invest only in CD, the small investors would not have been singed if the terms of issue had permitted them to convert within one year a maximum of 50 percent of their debenture holdings into equity at the prevailing market price less 10 percent. Assuming the CD was issued at Rs 2,000 and minimum lot size was 10, an investor could have seized the opportunity and gotten shares of Paytm at a price of Rs 967.50 per share (prevailing market price of say Rs 1,075 less 10 percent discount). The fraction shares will necessarily have to be paid off in cash.

At the end of the day, she would be having ten shares and five debentures of Paytm. Let us say the debentures carry 7 percent per annum simple interest. She has had best of both the worlds thus far. She is free to sell her ten shares whenever she pleases just as she is free to sell her ten debentures whenever she pleases. But she must remember one thing. The handholding is over now. She now has to take the rough with the smooth. She is now at the tender mercies of the market. But as far as debentures are concerned, she can hold them till maturity if she wants and get back the entire Rs 10,000 on maturity as the debentures are secured and the security is not a dud.

Having adumbrated the basic features of CD, now we can spell out its pluripotent benefits as follows:

1. It insulates small investors from the rough and tumble of the IPO especially the aggressive pricing that has come to characterize it mainly due to offer for sale (OFS) invariably being an inseparable part of an IPO. Under OFS, promoters unload a good chunk of their stakes at the same price at which the company itself offers fresh shares. It is the OFS that tantalises promoters into aggressive pricing of IPOs.

2. Market for corporate bonds would perk up. In India, most of the listed companies seek the ease of bank borrowings both for their working capital needs and part of their capex. To the extent they are forced to issue debentures, the dependency on bank financing will come down and with it the grim prospect of bad debts, the nightmare of bankers and the government.

3. When debentures are listed, as they have to be, the issuing company starts behaving and performing lest its debentures degenerate into junk bonds; and

4. The line between venture capital and equity now blurred in India would come out in prominent relief. Startups not yet ready to go public and nursing losses would be kept in leash with their IPO impulses kept in check. The need to service CDs periodically would apply brakes on the blasé thinking that equity after all doesn’t require mandatory dividend payment.

It is for the government to spell out the nitty-gritty of the mandatory CD regime adumbrated herein. It is not as if debentures are as safe as bank deposits which are at present insured to the tune of Rs 5 lac. Truth be told, if the saga of non-convertible debentures were to be told, small investors would lose appetite for CDs as after conversion they morph into NCD or khokha. Khokha is a derisive, colloquial reference to the fact that the CD is now shorn of its kernel and has joined the ranks of the simple NCD but nevertheless should not be pessimistically and cynically taken to mean a junk bond. How the malaise of NCD defaults should be addressed could be a subject of another article but suffice it to say here that the government must not allow investors to lose what they have gained on conversion.

CD is not something novel for Indians. Old timers remember wistfully how the Late Dhirubhai Ambani brought equity cult into the nation’s consciousness through a series of CDs. CDs are ideal for capital intensive businesses with a long gestation period. It does not expose investors to losses inevitable during the painful gestation. The government must tweak them to fulfill another laudable objective—acting as a bulwark for small investors against aggressive IPO pricing. After all bourses discover the true worth of a scrip much better than the motley bunch of book-builders in cahoots with promoters and merchant bankers.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.