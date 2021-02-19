  • SENSEX
The fall and fall of the bond market

Updated : February 19, 2021 08:27 AM IST

Thursday’s bond auction bombed again, almost 70 percent of it.
To the credit of RBI, it managed a better part of the Rs 12 crore borrowing this year with aplomb.
But once the government announced that it was going to borrow an extra 80,000 crores, the debt market lost all appetite, even for the tail end of this year’s bond issuances.
