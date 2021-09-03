System is flush with liquidity, bond rally started with dovish Jackson Hole speech of Powell, says Axis Bank’s Neeraj Gambhir

Neeraj Gambhir, president, head-treasury and markets at Axis Bank, on Friday said that there is a significant amount of liquidity in the system.

The 10-year bond yield has fallen from 6.25 percent to 6.17 percent from August 27 till September 2. This rally started with the dovish Jackson Hole speech of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“The factor, which is probably contributing to a bit of this bond bullishness, is also the fact that there is a significant amount of liquidity in the system. The surplus liquidity in the system, currently, is touching nearly Rs 9 lakh crore. It is at an all-time high and this liquidity is also sort of filtering itself into the hands of investors like mutual funds who now need to utilize this liquid and buy some asset,” Gambhir said.

On demand-supply, he said, “Demand and supply situation is the biggest drivers. So every time there is a reassessment around what the government needs to borrow, there is obviously significant impact on the market and there are some expectations that the second half of this year, the borrowing calendar could be lesser than what was initially planned, but the reality is that we are looking at potentially a somewhat lower size government borrowing program for the second half of this year.”

