Spread between bond yield and earnings yield widen as stocks get more costly
Read Time2 Min Read
By Yoosef K  Jul 6, 2023 8:40:45 PM IST (Published)

The spread between bond yield and earnings yield has widened to the highest level since February, suggesting that the bond is becoming more attractive to investors, which normally accompanies with fewer risks.

A sharp rally in domestic stocks has taken the valuation of Nifty50 to 18.7 times of its one-year forward earnings, which is nearly one standard deviation above its long-term average. The benchmark index has surged as much as 15 percent from its March lows whereas the yields on the 10-year benchmark bond surged as much as 18 basis points over the last two months.
While India’s equity valuations versus bonds are still shy of the warning level, our proprietary India Bull-Bear Investor Sentiment Index is now at a 20-month-high 96% bullish reading, observed CLSA in an investor note. The foreign brokerage which has a cautious view on Indian stocks said, “The difference between India’s 10-year yield and 12-month forward consensus earnings yield has risen to 1.7ppts — still below the danger zone of 2.0ppts.”
