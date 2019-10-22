#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Bonds
Bonds

Sovereign gold bond scheme: Subscription for 6th tranche closes on Dhanteras

Updated : October 22, 2019 12:05 PM IST

The subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20—Series VI will close on Dhanteras, October 25.
The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the issue price of the bond at Rs 3,835 per gram. 
Sovereign gold bond scheme: Subscription for 6th tranche closes on Dhanteras
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV