Bonds
Sovereign gold bond scheme: Subscription for 6th tranche closes on Dhanteras
Updated : October 22, 2019 12:05 PM IST
The subscription for the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20—Series VI will close on Dhanteras, October 25.
The Reserve Bank of India has fixed the issue price of the bond at Rs 3,835 per gram.
