Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Series IV opens for subscription today

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20-Series IV will be opened for subscription from September 9. SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold and they are issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with the objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for the purchase of the yellow metal, into financial savings. Moreover, the capital gains tax arising on redemption of SGB to an individual has been exempted. Here are the key things to know about the scheme:

* The RBI has set the price of the next tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue at Rs 3,890 per gram.

* The issue will open for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 13.

* The government has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram for those investors applying online and making payment for the purchase of the bond through digital mode.

* Under the scheme, the bonds are denominated in units of one gram of gold and multiples thereof. The minimum investment in the bonds is one gram with a maximum limit of subscription of 500 gram per person per fiscal year (April-March).

* The maximum limit of subscription is 4 kg for individual and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal.

* TheÂ Â will be provided by the issuing banks/SHCIL offices/designated Post Offices/agents. It can also be downloaded from the RBIâ€™s website. Banks may also provide online application facility.