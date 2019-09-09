#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Series IV opens for subscription today

Updated : September 09, 2019 03:13 PM IST

The RBI has set the price of the next tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue at Rs 3,890 per gram.
The issue will open for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 13.
