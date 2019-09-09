Bonds
Sovereign Gold Bond scheme Series IV opens for subscription today
Updated : September 09, 2019 03:13 PM IST
The RBI has set the price of the next tranche of the sovereign gold bond issue at Rs 3,890 per gram.
The issue will open for subscription on September 9 and will close on September 13.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more