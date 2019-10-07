Bonds
Sovereign gold bond scheme: RBI fixes prices at Rs 3,788 per gram for Series V issue
Updated : October 07, 2019 01:42 PM IST
The sovereign gold bond scheme will be opened for subscription from October 7 to October 11 at an issue price of Rs 3,788 per gram.
Gold prices today traded flat following negative sentiment in global markets.
The sovereign gold bonds are government securities denominated in grams of gold and they are issued by the RBI.
