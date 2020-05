The second tranche of Bharat Bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be rolled out in the first week of June, a government official told CNBC-TV18.

The official informed that the second tranche of the ETF is seen at Rs 14,000 crore with a Rs 3,000 crore issue size, adding that it will include two new tenors of 5-year and 11-year bonds

The first tranche was issued by Edelweiss Asset Management and listed on the NSE on January 1, 2020. It was subscribed 1.7 times, accumulating Rs 12,000 crore against its base size of Rs 7,000 crore.

The official further said that Bharat bond ETF will help in defining a yield curve, create long term debt financing