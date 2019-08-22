Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Recession fears: Now, bonds charge you for lending

Updated : August 22, 2019 11:07 AM IST

On Wednesday, for the first time ever, the German government sold 30-year bonds at a negative interest rate.
Worldwide debt with negative rates has surged to $16.4 trillion from $12.2 trillion in mid-July and $5.7 trillion in October.
The negative-yield phenomenon â€” 87 percent of it in Europe and Japan combined â€” is above all sign of pessimism about the future.
