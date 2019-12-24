RBI purchases Rs 10,000-crore G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 crore securities via OMOs

In the OMO purchase of 6.45 percent G-Sec 2029, which is benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 20,826 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.
Analysts said the simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds through OMO auctions were held to correct the yield curve to make it more representative of the current economic condition.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more