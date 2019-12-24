#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Bonds
Bonds

RBI purchases Rs 10,000-crore G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 crore securities via OMOs

Updated : December 24, 2019 06:54 AM IST

In the OMO purchase of 6.45 percent G-Sec 2029, which is benchmark security, the RBI received Rs 20,826 crore worth of bids from the participants but accepted Rs 10,000 crore of bids.
Analysts said the simultaneous sale and purchase of government bonds through OMO auctions were held to correct the yield curve to make it more representative of the current economic condition.
RBI purchases Rs 10,000-crore G-Secs, sells Rs 6,825 crore securities via OMOs
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

European entities showing interest in YES Bank, may invest $1 billion

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

KEC International shares rise on winning orders worth Rs 1,500 crore

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV