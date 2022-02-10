RBI Policy: Shaktikanta Das announces 4 steps, says central bank has turned to rebalancing liquidity

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the central bank has turned to rebalancing liquidity on a dynamic basis. The RBI chief said adequate liquidity has been ensured to support its 'accommodative' stance of policy.

The RBI has taken "quick and decisive" steps to ease liquidity constraints, restore market confidence and prevent contagion to other segments of the financial market, Das said, adding that the highest priority has been given to maintaining financial stability.

The RBI said it is logical to restore the revised liquidity management framework and announced four steps:

V ariable rate repo (VRR) operations of varying tenors to be conducted when warranted

VRRs, VRRRs of 14-day tenor to operate as main liquidity management tool

These main operations to be supported by fine-tuning operations to tide over any unanticipated liquidity changes

From March 1, fixed-rate reverse repo, Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) operations to be available only between 5:30 pm and 11.59 pm on all days (instead of 9:00 am to 11:59 pm)

The RBI's move was in tandem with its intent to start to restore normal liquidity operations in a phased manner, after assuring bond markets of ample liquidity.

The announcements came as part of the RBI's first bi-monthly review of 2022, in which the central bank decided to maintain the status quo on key interest rates.

The overall system liquidity, though moderated, remains in a large surplus, Das said. Variable reverse repo rates ( VRRRs ) have become the main option for managing liquidity, he said.

The RBI Governor also said the rebalancing of liquidity has involved two-sided operations:

Overnight fixed-rate reverse repo towards 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction as the main operation

Repo auctions of 1-3 day maturities (to meet transient liquidity mismatches, shortages)

In a customary post-statement interaction with media, Das said liquidity is not in the domain of the MPC but the RBI. "The yield curve and liquidity issues are entirely in the RBI's domain so it is in my statement (and not MPC)," he said.

In its policy statement, the RBI said the "key to effective liquidity management is ‘timing’, and having a nuanced and nimble-footed approach that responds swiftly to the manner in which liquidity tilts". A slew of measures taken by the RBI to tackle the pandemic has brought down borrowing costs to their lowest levels in decades, according to the RBI statement.

Since August 2021, when the rebalancing began, the daily average absorption under the fixed rate reverse repo has moderated sharply, and the effective reverse repo rate increased to 3.87 percent (as of February 4) from 3.37 percent.

The RBI also extended its t erm liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore to emergency health services. It had rolled out the on-tap liquidity window in May 2021 for ramping up COVID-19 related healthcare infrastructure and services in the country. It said the extension, to June 30, 2022, is in view of the response to the scheme.

It also extended the on-tap liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore for contact-intensive sectors. The central bank had in June 2021 opened the liquidity window for certain contact-intensive sectors. The window is now extended till June 30, 2022.