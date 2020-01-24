Bonds
RBI hikes investment limit for FPIs in govt, corporate bonds
Updated : January 24, 2020 06:42 AM IST
The short-term investment limit has now been increased from 20 percent to 30 per cent in both cases, the RBI said in a circular.
The central bank has also made relaxation in the voluntary retention route (VRR) for FPI investments in debt.
