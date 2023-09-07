CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsbonds NewsMixed response from markets as RBI to decide on additional cash reserve ratio on September 8

Mixed response from markets as RBI to decide on additional cash reserve ratio on September 8

The RBI's impending decision on the ICRR has kept the bond markets on edge, with market participants eagerly awaiting the outcome. The uncertain economic landscape, inflation concerns, and liquidity fluctuations have made this decision critical for both banks and bond markets. As September 8th approaches, all eyes are on the central bank, with market experts speculating whether the ICRR will be removed or modified in response to evolving economic conditions.

Profile image

By Latha Venkatesh  Sept 7, 2023 5:43:52 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Bond markets in India are on edge as they await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) much-anticipated decision on the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR), set to be reviewed tomorrow (September 8). This newly introduced   ratio has kept banks and bond markets in a state of suspended animation, as its removal could bring significant relief to financial institutions, but the actual outcome remains uncertain.

Share Market Live


The RBI introduced the ICRR of 10 percent on deposits collected by banks between May 19 and July 28. The primary rationale cited at the time was to control excess liquidity in the system due to the return of 2000 rupee notes. However, it is widely speculated that the RBI's true motivation was to counter rising inflation, which had been a growing concern.
Also Read: RBI move may suck more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the banking system
 
As the RBI's decision day approaches, market sentiment is divided. A CNBC-TV18 poll revealed that 50 percent of respondents expect the ICRR to be reduced to around 5 percent. A minority, constituting 20 percent, hopes for a complete removal, while another 30 percent anticipate that it will be retained in full.
Also Read | RBI MPC Meet 2023: Banks should park more money under cash reserve ratio to reduce liquidity: Shaktikanta Das
 
RBI's liquidity tightening measures have generated uncertainty in the financial landscape. The central bank initially drained approximately Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the system, resulting in a liquidity deficit. However, subsequent government spending has led to a surplus liquidity of about Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
The looming challenge for RBI is whether to continue with liquidity tightening. On September 15, advanced tax payments will naturally tighten liquidity. This has led to debates within the financial community about the necessity of additional tightening measures.
According to Latha Venkatesh of CNBC-TV18, the RBI is inclined towards removing the ICRR. It was originally designed for temporary liquidity management and may no longer be suitable for the current economic conditions. Instead, the RBI might adopt a more flexible approach, employing a variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) during periods of excess liquidity and a variable rate repo during times of liquidity deficits. Additionally, the RBI's sale of dollars to counter the weakening rupee could absorb excess liquidity.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 5:34 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RBIReserve Bank of India

Recommended Articles

View All
Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 surge in the last-hour, close at over one-month high

Market at close | Sensex, Nifty 50 surge in the last-hour, close at over one-month high

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Hitachi Energy secures contract from Ayana Renewable for 300 MW connection

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Airtel backer Warburg Pincus is set to invest another billion dollars in India

Airtel backer Warburg Pincus is set to invest another billion dollars in India

Sept 7, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X