RBI announces auction of government bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore to boost liquidity

Updated : December 20, 2019 09:15 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced for simultaneous sale and purchase of government securities worth Rs 10,000 each via open market operations (OMO).
The sale and purchase of government securities will happen through an auction on December 23 to infuse liquidity.
The central bank will purchase 6.45 percent of the G-Sec 2029 bond, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore using the multiple price auction method.
RBI announces auction of government bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore to boost liquidity
