Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Mangalore Refinery sets 7.48 percent coupon on 10-year and four-month bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1,200 crore

Kribhco Fertilizers accepts bids worth INR 70 crore on three-year bonds at 6.40 percent coupon

Ugro Capital accepts bids worth INR 26 crore on six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial to raise at least INR 50 crore via reissue of 7.10 percent September 2031 bonds at 7.25 percent yield, invites bids on December 28

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance to raise at least INR 350 crore via three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon, invites bids on December 28

Indiabulls Infraestate to raise INR 75 crore via over 18-month bonds, 11.50 percent monthly coupon; invites bids on December 28

SK Finance to raise INR 35 crore via two-year and six-month bonds, invites bids on December 28

Vedanta to raise INR 1,000 crore via three-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

KEC International to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.44 percent coupon