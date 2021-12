Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Vedanta accepts bids worth INR 1,000 crore on three-year bonds at 7.68 percent coupon

Axis Finance accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on perpetual bonds at 7.76 percent coupon

Aseem Infra Finance to raise INR 100 crore via reissue of 6.50 percent November 2024 bonds, invites bids on December 31

HT Media to raise INR 96 crore via three-year bonds at 5.70 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to seek board approval for dollar bond issue on January 1

HUDCO likely to raise funds via three-year bonds in January

Commercial papers:

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.28 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.58 percent coupon

JM Financial Properties to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.75 percent coupon

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.