Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

Union Bank of India to raise at least Rs 5 billion via perpetual bonds, invites bids on Dec. 17

HDFC accepts bids worth Rs 25 billion on 18-month bonds at 5.06 percent coupon

Oberoi Realty accepts bids worth Rs 2.50 billion on two-year bonds at 5.90 percent coupon

Oberoi Realty accepts bids worth Rs 3.50 billion on three-year bonds at 6.40 percent coupon

Oberoi Realty accepts bids worth Rs 4 billion via four-year bonds at 6.80 percent coupon

Ugro Capital accepts bids worth Rs 460 million on six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon

ICICI Bank to raise at least Rs 5 billion via 10-year infrastructure bonds at 6.96 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 16

M&M Financial Services to raise at least Rs 1 billion via reissue of 7.45 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.45 percent yield, invites bids on Dec. 16

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise Rs 5 billion via one-year and 11-month bonds at 5.49 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 16

Aseem Infrastructure Finance to raise at least Rs 150 million via two-year bonds at 5.60 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 16

Aseem Infrastructure Finance to raise at least Rs 1 billion via two -year and 10-month bonds at 6.00 percent coupon, invites bids on Dec. 16

Tata Capital Housing to raise at least Rs 1 billion via three-year zero-coupon bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

Axis Finance to raise at least Rs 250 million via three-year bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise at least Rs 100 million via reissue of 7.25 percent October 2031 bonds, invites bids on Dec. 16

JM Financial Products to raise at least Rs 750 million via reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.50 percent yield, invites bids on Dec. 16

Lendingkart Finance to raise Rs 440 million via five-year bonds at 12.15 percent coupon, payable quarterly; invites bids on Dec. 16

Indiabulls Real Estate raises Rs 750 million via one-year and one-day bonds at 10.50 percent coupon

PFC likely to raise funds via over 10-year bonds next week

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

