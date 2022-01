Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Ugro Capital accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon

Federal Bank plans to seek board approval to raise up to INR 700 crore via Tier II bonds

Commercial papers:

JM Financial Services to raise funds via over two-month CP at 4.42 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.92 percent coupon

Astec Lifesciences to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon