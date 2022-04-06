Key bond market deals: Ugro Capital, Axis Securities, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tKNR Tirumala Infra to raise INR 521 crore via 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon, invites bids on April 11 \tTorrent Power raises INR 150 crore via one-year and 11-month bonds at 6.20 percent coupon \tTorrent Power raises INR 150 crore via two-year and 11-month bonds at 6.70 percent coupon \tTorrent Power raises INR 150 crore via three-year and 11-month bonds at 7.10 percent coupon \tTorrent Power raises INR 150 crore via four-year and 11-month bonds at 7.45 percent coupon \tEmbassy Office Parks REIT raises INR 1000 crore via five-year bonds at 7.35 percent coupon \tJM Financial Home Loans raises INR 5 crore via five-year bonds at 7.90 percent coupon, payable quarterly \tEdelweiss Housing Finance plans to raise at least INR 150 crore via public issue of bonds tomorrow \tUgro Capital plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds on April 7Commercial Papers: \tGodrej Housing Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon \tHPCL to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.78 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here