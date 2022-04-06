Key bond market deals: Ugro Capital, Axis Securities, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

KNR Tirumala Infra to raise INR 521 crore via 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon, invites bids on April 11

Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via one-year and 11-month bonds at 6.20 percent coupon

Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via two-year and 11-month bonds at 6.70 percent coupon

Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via three-year and 11-month bonds at 7.10 percent coupon

Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via four-year and 11-month bonds at 7.45 percent coupon

Embassy Office Parks REIT raises INR 1000 crore via five-year bonds at 7.35 percent coupon

JM Financial Home Loans raises INR 5 crore via five-year bonds at 7.90 percent coupon, payable quarterly

Edelweiss Housing Finance plans to raise at least INR 150 crore via public issue of bonds tomorrow

Ugro Capital plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds on April 7

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Housing Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.78 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon

Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here