Key bond market deals: Ugro Capital, Axis Securities, ICICI Securities

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • KNR Tirumala Infra to raise INR 521 crore via 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.02 percent semi-annual coupon, invites bids on April 11
  • Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via one-year and 11-month bonds at 6.20 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via two-year and 11-month bonds at 6.70 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via three-year and 11-month bonds at 7.10 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power raises INR 150 crore via four-year and 11-month bonds at 7.45 percent coupon
  • Embassy Office Parks REIT raises INR 1000 crore via five-year bonds at 7.35 percent coupon
  • JM Financial Home Loans raises INR 5 crore via five-year bonds at 7.90 percent coupon, payable quarterly
  • Edelweiss Housing Finance plans to raise at least INR 150 crore via public issue of bonds tomorrow
  • Ugro Capital plans to raise at least INR 50 crore via public issue of bonds on April 7
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Godrej Housing Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via June-end CP at 3.78 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.13 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
