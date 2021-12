Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Canara Bank sets 7.09 percent coupon on 15-year tier II bonds, accepts bids worth INR 2,500 crore

Badve Engineering accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on three-year bonds at 9.50 percent coupon, payable semi-annually

LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.24 percent yield, invites bids on December 24

Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise at least:

a. INR 10 crore via two-year and three-month bonds 5.65 percent IRR, invites bids on December 24

b. INR 10 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 6.00 percent IRR, invites bids on December 24

c. INR 10 crore via reissue of 5.50 percent February 2024 bonds, invites bids on December 24

Raymond to raise INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 7.60 percent coupon, invites bids on December 24

Kribhco Fertilizers to raise INR 70 crore via three-year bonds at 6.40 percent coupon, invites bids on December 27

Ugro Capital to raise INR 26 crore via six-year bonds at 11.30 percent coupon, invites bids on December 27

ICICI Home Finance raises INR 535 crore via five-year bonds at 6.55 percent coupon

HDB Financial Services raises INR 200 crore via three-year and six-month bonds at 6.00 percent coupon

Royal Sundaram General Insurance likely to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds soon

Commercial papers:

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.83 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.23 percent coupon