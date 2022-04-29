Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, NTPC, HDFC Securities

Non-Convertible Debentures:
Fullerton India Credit to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon, invites bids on April 29
Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 175 crore on two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon
Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 181 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.65 percent coupon
Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon
Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.05 percent coupon
Commercial Papers:
HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.47 percent coupon
NTPC to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon
LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon
