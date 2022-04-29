Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, NTPC, HDFC Securities

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, NTPC, HDFC Securities
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Fullerton India Credit to raise at least INR 250 crore via three-year bonds at 7.30 percent coupon, invites bids on April 29
  • Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 175 crore on two-year bonds at 6.31 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 181 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.65 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on five-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 10-year bonds at 8.05 percent coupon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.47 percent coupon
    • NTPC to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon
    • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.68 percent coupon
      • Catch all stock market updates here
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      next story

      Market Movers

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      View More