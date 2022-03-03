Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, Canara Bank, NABARD

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Exim Bank sets 5.20 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1230 crore

Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on three-year bonds at 6.50 percent coupon

Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 80 crore on four-year bonds at 6.90 percent coupon

Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on five-year bonds at 7.25 percent coupon

Canara Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on March 3

Shriram Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on March 3

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.69 percent coupon

Catch all stock market updates here