Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, Canara Bank, NABARD

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:Exim Bank sets 5.20 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1230 croreTorrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on three-year bonds at 6.50 percent couponTorrent Power accepts bids worth INR 80 crore on four-year bonds at 6.90 percent couponTorrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on five-year bonds at 7.25 percent couponCanara Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on March 3Shriram Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on March 3
Commercial Papers:NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent couponGodrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.69 percent coupon
Catch all stock market updates here