Key bond market deals: Torrent Power, Canara Bank, NABARD

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Exim Bank sets 5.20 percent coupon on three-year bonds, accepts bids worth INR 1230 crore
  • Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on three-year bonds at 6.50 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 80 crore on four-year bonds at 6.90 percent coupon
  • Torrent Power accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on five-year bonds at 7.25 percent coupon
  • Canara Bank to raise at least INR 250 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on March 3
  • Shriram Housing Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on March 3
    • Commercial Papers:
    • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.16 percent coupon
    • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.69 percent coupon
