  • Key bond market deals: Tata Power, Godrej Industries, ICICI Securities

Key bond market deals: Tata Power, Godrej Industries, ICICI Securities

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key Highlights:
  • NABARD to raise funds at 3.39 percent
  • SAIL and Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.42 percent
  • Tata Power to raise funds at 3.44 percent
  • HDFC ltd to raise one-year funds at 4.17 percent
  • Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to raise Rs 200 crore
  • Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 500 crore
    • Non-convertible Debentures:
    • Bharti Hexacom to raise Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent via 2-year and 8-month bonds
    • Sundaram Finance to raise:
      • a. Rs 300 crore at 4.91 percent via 1-year and 11-month bonds
      b. Rs 200 crore via reissuance of October’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.05 percent IRR
      • Kribhco Fertilizers takes Rs 95 crore at 6.95 percent, 3-year bonds
      • Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via public issue of bonds
      • Muthoottu Miini Financiers to raise Rs 125 crore via public issue of bonds
        • Commercial Papers:
        • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon
        • SAIL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon
        • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon
        • Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon
        • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon
        • Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.55 percent coupon
        • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon
        • ICICI Securities to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon
        • Tata Projects to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.44 percent coupon
        • HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.17 percent coupon
