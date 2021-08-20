Key bond market deals: Tata Power, Godrej Industries, ICICI Securities

Key Highlights:NABARD to raise funds at 3.39 percentSAIL and Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.42 percentTata Power to raise funds at 3.44 percentHDFC ltd to raise one-year funds at 4.17 percentEdelweiss Financial Services is looking to raise Rs 200 croreSundaram Finance to raise Rs 500 crore
Non-convertible Debentures:Bharti Hexacom to raise Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent via 2-year and 8-month bondsSundaram Finance to raise:
a. Rs 300 crore at 4.91 percent via 1-year and 11-month bonds
b. Rs 200 crore via reissuance of October’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.05 percent IRRKribhco Fertilizers takes Rs 95 crore at 6.95 percent, 3-year bondsEdelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via public issue of bondsMuthoottu Miini Financiers to raise Rs 125 crore via public issue of bonds
Commercial Papers:NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.39 percent couponSAIL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent couponTata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent couponTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent couponPilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.55 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.05 percent couponTata Projects to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.44 percent couponHDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.17 percent coupon
