Key bond market deals: Tata Power, Godrej Industries, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key Highlights:

NABARD to raise funds at 3.39 percent

SAIL and Godrej Industries to raise funds at 3.42 percent

Tata Power to raise funds at 3.44 percent

HDFC ltd to raise one-year funds at 4.17 percent

Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to raise Rs 200 crore

Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 500 crore

Non-convertible Debentures:

Bharti Hexacom to raise Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent via 2-year and 8-month bonds

Sundaram Finance to raise:

a. Rs 300 crore at 4.91 percent via 1-year and 11-month bonds

b. Rs 200 crore via reissuance of October’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.05 percent IRR

Kribhco Fertilizers takes Rs 95 crore at 6.95 percent, 3-year bonds

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via public issue of bonds

Muthoottu Miini Financiers to raise Rs 125 crore via public issue of bonds

Commercial Papers:

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

SAIL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

Pilani Investments to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.55 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon

Tata Projects to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.44 percent coupon