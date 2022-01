Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Tata Capital to raise at least INR 100 crore via two-year and one-month bonds at 6.4912 percent coupon, invites bids on January 14

Tata Capital to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.75 percent coupon, invites bids on January 14

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 1,250 crore on reissue of 5.45 percent August 2023 bonds at 5.48 percent yield

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on reissue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds at 5.48 percent yield

GR Infraprojects to raise at least INR 75 crore via 10-year bonds at 7.70 percent coupon, invites bids on January 19

Federal Bank likely to raise INR 700 crore via 10-year Tier II bonds soon

Commercial papers:

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via nine-month CP at 4.75 percent coupon