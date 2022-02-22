Key bond market deals: Tata Capital, Century Textiles, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NIIF Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 625 crore on five-year bonds at 7.05 percent coupon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at 5.98 percent coupon

Century Textiles and Industries accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.32 percent coupon

Tata Capital accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on three-year and one-month bonds at 6.70 percent coupon

Shriram City Union Finance accepts bids worth INR 440 crore on 15-month bonds at 7.50 percent coupon

DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways accepts bids worth INR 334 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual coupon

DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways accepts bids worth INR 325 crore on 13-year bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual coupon

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 250 crore via reissue of April 2025 zero coupon bonds, invites bids on February 22

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 500 crore via reissue of 5.75 percent June 2024 bonds at 5.71 percent yield, invites bids on February 22

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.65 percent February 2027 bonds at 6.60 percent yield, invites bids on February 22

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22

HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 200 crore via 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22

Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 150 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance in talks to raise funds via reissuance of 7.43 percent December 2031 subordinated bonds

Commercial papers:

IOC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.95 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.15 percent coupon

