Key bond market deals: Tata Capital, Century Textiles, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:NIIF Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 625 crore on five-year bonds at 7.05 percent couponMahindra & Mahindra Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at 5.98 percent couponCentury Textiles and Industries accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.32 percent couponTata Capital accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on three-year and one-month bonds at 6.70 percent couponShriram City Union Finance accepts bids worth INR 440 crore on 15-month bonds at 7.50 percent couponDBL Borgaon Watambare Highways accepts bids worth INR 334 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual couponDBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways accepts bids worth INR 325 crore on 13-year bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual couponLIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 250 crore via reissue of April 2025 zero coupon bonds, invites bids on February 22LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 500 crore via reissue of 5.75 percent June 2024 bonds at 5.71 percent yield, invites bids on February 22LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.65 percent February 2027 bonds at 6.60 percent yield, invites bids on February 22Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 200 crore via 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 150 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent couponAditya Birla Finance in talks to raise funds via reissuance of 7.43 percent December 2031 subordinated bonds
Commercial papers:IOC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.85 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent couponJM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.95 percent couponL&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.15 percent coupon
