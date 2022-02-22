0

Key bond market deals: Tata Capital, Century Textiles, IOC

By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NIIF Infrastructure Finance accepts bids worth INR 625 crore on five-year bonds at  7.05 percent coupon
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on two-year bonds at  5.98 percent coupon
  • Century Textiles and Industries accepts bids worth INR 250 crore on three-year bonds at 6.32 percent coupon
  • Tata Capital accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on three-year and one-month bonds at 6.70 percent coupon
  • Shriram City Union Finance accepts bids worth INR 440 crore on 15-month bonds at 7.50 percent coupon
  • DBL Borgaon Watambare Highways accepts bids worth INR 334 crore on 13-year and three-month bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual coupon
  • DBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highways accepts bids worth INR 325 crore on 13-year bonds at 6.32 percent semi-annual coupon
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 250 crore via reissue of April 2025 zero coupon bonds, invites bids on February 22
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 500 crore via reissue of 5.75 percent June 2024 bonds at 5.71 percent yield, invites bids on February 22
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 300 crore via reissue of 6.65 percent February 2027 bonds at 6.60 percent yield, invites bids on February 22
  • Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22
  • HDB Financial Services to raise at least INR 200 crore via 23-month bonds at 5.75 percent coupon, invites bids on February 22
  • Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 150 crore via three-year and one-month bonds at 7.40 percent coupon
  • Aditya Birla Finance in talks to raise funds via reissuance of 7.43 percent December 2031 subordinated bonds
    • Commercial papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon
    • JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.95 percent coupon
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.15 percent coupon
      First Published:  IST
