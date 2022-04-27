Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Torrent Power, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Sundaram Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon

HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR

Cholamandalam Investment to raise at least INR 350 crore via four-year bonds at 7.32 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27

Cholamandalam Investment to also raise at least INR 150 crore via five-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27

Torrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via five-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28

Torrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via 10-year bonds at 8.05 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28

Commercial Papers:

ICICI Securities to raise funds via near two-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon

M&M Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.47 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon

Kotak Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.78 percent coupon

