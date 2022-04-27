Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Torrent Power, ICICI Securities

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tSundaram Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon \tHDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR \tCholamandalam Investment to raise at least INR 350 crore via four-year bonds at 7.32 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27 \tCholamandalam Investment to also raise at least INR 150 crore via five-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27 \tTorrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via five-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28 \tTorrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via 10-year bonds at 8.05 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28Commercial Papers: \tICICI Securities to raise funds via near two-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon \tGodrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon \tM&M Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.47 percent coupon \tHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon \tKotak Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.78 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here