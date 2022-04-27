Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Torrent Power, ICICI Securities

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Torrent Power, ICICI Securities
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Sundaram Finance accepts bids worth INR 500 crore on two-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon
  • HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR 400 crore on two-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.31 percent IRR
  • Cholamandalam Investment to raise at least INR 350 crore via four-year bonds at 7.32 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27
  • Cholamandalam Investment to also raise at least INR 150 crore via five-year bonds at 7.50 percent coupon, invites bids on April 27
  • Torrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via five-year bonds at 7.45 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28
  • Torrent Power to raise INR 300 crore via 10-year bonds at 8.05 percent coupon, invites bids on April 28
    • Commercial Papers:
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via near two-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.20 percent coupon
    • M&M Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.47 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon
    • Kotak Securities to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.78 percent coupon
      • Catch all stock market updates here
      Tags
      next story

      Market Movers

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      View More