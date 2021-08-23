Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, RIL, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Key highlights:Sundaram Finance withdraws planned bond issueTS Rajam Rubbers, A-/stable rated company to raise 5-year money at 14.75 percent couponReliance Industries (RIL) to raise money at 3.4 percentTata Power to raise funds at 3.42 percentBirla Group to raise money at 4.5 percent
Non-convertible Debentures:Bharti Hexacom takes Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent, 2-year and 8-month bondsTata Capital Financial Services to raise:
a. Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent, 5-year bonds
b. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of March’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.84 percent IRR
c. Rs 100 crore via re-issue of Aug’24 T-bill linked coupon bonds
d. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of 5.85 percent October’24 bondsTS Rajam Rubbers to raise Rs 800 crore at 14.75 percent, 5-year bondsSundaram Finance withdraws planned:
a. October’23 bond re-issue
b. Near 2-year bond issue
Commercial Papers:Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.10 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.50 percent couponGIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.52 percent couponReliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent couponTata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent couponTata Power Solar Systems to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
