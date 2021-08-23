Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, RIL, Tata Power

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:

Sundaram Finance withdraws planned bond issue

TS Rajam Rubbers, A-/stable rated company to raise 5-year money at 14.75 percent coupon

Reliance Industries (RIL) to raise money at 3.4 percent

Tata Power to raise funds at 3.42 percent

Birla Group to raise money at 4.5 percent

Non-convertible Debentures:

Bharti Hexacom takes Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent, 2-year and 8-month bonds

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise:

a. Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent, 5-year bonds

b. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of March’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.84 percent IRR

c. Rs 100 crore via re-issue of Aug’24 T-bill linked coupon bonds

d. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of 5.85 percent October’24 bonds

TS Rajam Rubbers to raise Rs 800 crore at 14.75 percent, 5-year bonds

Sundaram Finance withdraws planned:

a. October’23 bond re-issue

b. Near 2-year bond issue

Commercial Papers:

Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.52 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Tata Power Solar Systems to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon

