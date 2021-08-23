Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, RIL, Tata Power

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:
  • Sundaram Finance withdraws planned bond issue
  • TS Rajam Rubbers, A-/stable rated company to raise 5-year money at 14.75 percent coupon
  • Reliance Industries (RIL) to raise money at 3.4 percent
  • Tata Power to raise funds at 3.42 percent
  • Birla Group to raise money at 4.5 percent
    • Non-convertible Debentures:
    • Bharti Hexacom takes Rs 2000 crore at 5.9 percent, 2-year and 8-month bonds
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise:
      • a. Rs 25 crore at 6.5 percent, 5-year bonds
      b. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of March’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5.84 percent IRR
      c. Rs 100 crore via re-issue of Aug’24 T-bill linked coupon bonds
      d. Rs 50 crore via re-issue of 5.85 percent October’24 bonds
    • TS Rajam Rubbers to raise Rs 800 crore at 14.75 percent, 5-year bonds
    • Sundaram Finance withdraws planned:
      • a. October’23 bond re-issue
      b. Near 2-year bond issue
      Commercial Papers:
      • Tata Capital Housing Finance to raise funds via 10-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
      • Axis Finance to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
      • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via two-month CP at 4.50 percent coupon
      • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.52 percent coupon
      • Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon
      • Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon
      • Tata Power Solar Systems to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon
        Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
        (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
