Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, GMR Airports, NLC India

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Key highlights:Sundaram Finance to raise 2-year bonds at 4.9 percentNLC India to raise funds at 3.44 percentMangalore refinery to raise funds at 3.45 percentICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 3.48 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:SBI Cards & Payment takes Rs 500 crore at 5.7 percent, 3-year bondsCholamandalam Investment takes Rs 200 crore at T-bill linked coupon, 3-year bondsGMR Airports takes Rs 300 crore at 6 percent via 3-year bondsSundaram Finance to raise funds at 4.9 percent, 2-year bondsBajaj Housing Fin takes Rs 225 crore at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bondsStar Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds
Commercial Papers:HDFC Credila Financial to raise funds via October-end CP at 3.70 percent couponNLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent couponMangalore Refinery to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent couponICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent couponTata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent couponExim Bank to raise funds via seven-month CP at 3.62 percent coupon
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published: IST