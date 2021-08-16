  • Home>
  • Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, GMR Airports, NLC India

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:
  • Sundaram Finance to raise 2-year bonds at 4.9 percent
  • NLC India to raise funds at 3.44 percent
  • Mangalore refinery to raise funds at 3.45 percent
  • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 3.48 percent
    • Non-Convertible Debentures:
    • SBI Cards & Payment takes Rs 500 crore at 5.7 percent, 3-year bonds
    • Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 200 crore at T-bill linked coupon, 3-year bonds
    • GMR Airports takes Rs 300 crore at 6 percent via 3-year bonds
    • Sundaram Finance to raise funds at 4.9 percent, 2-year bonds
    • Bajaj Housing Fin takes Rs 225 crore at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bonds
    • Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • HDFC Credila Financial to raise funds via October-end CP at 3.70 percent coupon
      • NLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon
      • Mangalore Refinery to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon
      • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon
      • Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon
      • Exim Bank to raise funds via seven-month CP at 3.62 percent coupon
        • (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
        First Published:  IST
