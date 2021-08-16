Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, GMR Airports, NLC India

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:

Sundaram Finance to raise 2-year bonds at 4.9 percent

NLC India to raise funds at 3.44 percent

Mangalore refinery to raise funds at 3.45 percent

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 3.48 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

SBI Cards & Payment takes Rs 500 crore at 5.7 percent, 3-year bonds

Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 200 crore at T-bill linked coupon, 3-year bonds

GMR Airports takes Rs 300 crore at 6 percent via 3-year bonds

Sundaram Finance to raise funds at 4.9 percent, 2-year bonds

Bajaj Housing Fin takes Rs 225 crore at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bonds

Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds

Commercial Papers:

HDFC Credila Financial to raise funds via October-end CP at 3.70 percent coupon

NLC India to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.44 percent coupon

Mangalore Refinery to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon