Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, L&T

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals for Thursday.

Key highlights:

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 145 crore via 3-year bond

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise Rs 100 crore via 3-year and 2-month bonds

Aditya Birla Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.85 percent via 3-year bonds

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 5.11 percent via 2-year bond

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bonds

India Infradebt takes Rs 300 crore a 7.37 percent, 10-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.41 percent coupon

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to raise funds via September-end CP at 3.40 percent coupon

GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.66 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.51 percent coupon