Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, L&T

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals for Thursday.

Key highlights:
  • Bajaj Housing and ICICI Home Finance will raise money at 5.1 percent
  • Godrej Industries to raise 3-month money at 3.51 percent
    • Non-Convertible Debentures:
    • Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 145 crore via 3-year bond
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise Rs 100 crore via 3-year and 2-month bonds
    • Aditya Birla Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.85 percent via 3-year bonds
    • ICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 5.11 percent via 2-year bond
    • Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bonds
    • India Infradebt takes Rs 300 crore a 7.37 percent, 10-year bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.41 percent coupon
      • Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to raise funds via September-end CP at 3.40 percent coupon
      • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.66 percent coupon
      • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.51 percent coupon
      • ICICI Securities to raise funds via over four-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
