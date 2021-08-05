Key bond market deals: Sundaram Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, L&T

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals for Thursday.
Key highlights:Bajaj Housing and ICICI Home Finance will raise money at 5.1 percentGodrej Industries to raise 3-month money at 3.51 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:Sundaram Finance to raise Rs 145 crore via 3-year bondTata Capital Financial Services to raise Rs 100 crore via 3-year and 2-month bondsAditya Birla Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.85 percent via 3-year bondsICICI Home Finance to raise funds at 5.11 percent via 2-year bondBajaj Housing Finance to raise funds at 5.1 percent, via 2-year bondsIndia Infradebt takes Rs 300 crore a 7.37 percent, 10-year bonds
Commercial Papers:HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.41 percent couponLarsen & Toubro (L&T) to raise funds via September-end CP at 3.40 percent couponGIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.66 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.51 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via over four-month CP at 4.15 percent coupon
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)