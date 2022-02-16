Key bond market deals: SIDBI, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible DebenturesSIDBI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 17NIIF Infra Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 16Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds, invites bids on February 16Birla Corp accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on five-year bonds at 5.75 percent couponDBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highway to raise Rs 325 crore via 13-year bonds, invites bids on February 21Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 5.86 percent couponThane Creek Bridge Infrastructure to raise INR 98 crore via 13-year, one-month and 14-day bonds at 8.90 percent semi-annual couponM&M Financial Services raises INR 500 crore via three-year bonds at 91-day T-Bill yield linked couponBajaj Finance in talks to raise funds via four-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.42 percent yieldBajaj Finance in talks to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.32 percent likely coupon
Commercial Papers:Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.77 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.79 percent couponKotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.34 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent couponL&T Finance to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.83 percent couponTata Motors Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.48 percent coupon
