Key bond market deals: SIDBI, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finance

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures \tSIDBI to raise at least INR 1000 crore via three-year bonds, invites bids on February 17 \tNIIF Infra Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on February 16 \tMuthoot Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via three-year and 10-day bonds, invites bids on February 16 \tBirla Corp accepts bids worth INR 150 crore on five-year bonds at 5.75 percent coupon \tDBL Mangalwedha Solapur Highway to raise Rs 325 crore via 13-year bonds, invites bids on February 21 \tTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via two-year bonds at 5.86 percent coupon \tThane Creek Bridge Infrastructure to raise INR 98 crore via 13-year, one-month and 14-day bonds at 8.90 percent semi-annual coupon \tM&M Financial Services raises INR 500 crore via three-year bonds at 91-day T-Bill yield linked coupon \tBajaj Finance in talks to raise funds via four-year zero-coupon bonds at 6.42 percent yield \tBajaj Finance in talks to raise funds via 10-year bonds at 7.32 percent likely couponCommercial Papers: \tTata Power Renewable to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.77 percent coupon \tHPCL to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.79 percent coupon \tKotak Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.34 percent coupon \tBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.60 percent coupon \tL&T Finance to raise funds via seven-month CP at 4.83 percent coupon \tTata Motors Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.48 percent coupon