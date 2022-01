Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

Kalpataru Power Transmission to raise Rs 200 crore via three-year bonds at 6.15 percent coupon, invites bids on Jan. 11

Shriram Transport Finance raises dollar bond issue size to $3.50 billion

Jana Holdings raises Rs 40 crore via two-year and three-month zero-coupon bonds at variable internal rate of return

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.40 percent coupon

IOC to also raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.63 percent coupon

NLC Tamil Nadu Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.99 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.05 percent coupon