Key bond market deals: Shree Cement, Axis Securities, Birla Group Holdings

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Tata Realty and Infrastructure accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 13-month bonds at 6.24 percent coupon
  • Fullerton India Credit accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.65 percent coupon
  • Shriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on seven-year bonds at 8.25 percent coupon
  • TARC to raise INR 1130 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on April 28
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Shree Cement to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.14 percent coupon
    • Axis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.67 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.30 percent coupon
      • Catch all stock market updates here
      Tags