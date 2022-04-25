Key bond market deals: Shree Cement, Axis Securities, Birla Group Holdings

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tTata Realty and Infrastructure accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on 13-month bonds at 6.24 percent coupon \tFullerton India Credit accepts bids worth INR 50 crore on 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.65 percent coupon \tShriram Transport Finance accepts bids worth INR 100 crore on seven-year bonds at 8.25 percent coupon \tTARC to raise INR 1130 crore via five-year bonds, invites bids on April 28Commercial Papers: \tShree Cement to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.14 percent coupon \tAxis Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.38 percent coupon \tBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.67 percent coupon \tBajaj Finance to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.30 percent couponCatch all stock market updates here