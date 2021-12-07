0

Key bond market deals: SBI, PNB, Cholamandalam

By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Punjab National Bank to raise at least INR5 billion via Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 7
  • Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise at least INR100 million via two-year and two-month bonds at 5.50 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7
  • Motherson Sumi Systems to raise INR2.35 billion via three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7
  • Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR100 million via reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 7
  • LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.08 percent yield
  • HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR1 billion on over two-year bonds at 5.42 percent coupon
  • Cholamandalam Investment & Finance accepts bids worth INR5 billion on three-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon
  • JM Financial Credit Solutions accepts bids worth INR750 million on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.50 percent yield
  • Aadhar Housing Finance to raise funds via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon
  • Gera Developments raises INR240 million via near 13-month bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon
  • State Bank of India likely to raise funds via additional Tier I perpetual bonds post MPC policy decision
    • Commercial Papers:
    • CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.84 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.80 percent coupon
