Key bond market deals: SBI, PNB, Cholamandalam

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Punjab National Bank to raise at least INR5 billion via Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 7

Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise at least INR100 million via two-year and two-month bonds at 5.50 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7

Motherson Sumi Systems to raise INR2.35 billion via three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7

Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR100 million via reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 7

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.08 percent yield

HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR1 billion on over two-year bonds at 5.42 percent coupon

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance accepts bids worth INR5 billion on three-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon

JM Financial Credit Solutions accepts bids worth INR750 million on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.50 percent yield

Aadhar Housing Finance to raise funds via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon

Gera Developments raises INR240 million via near 13-month bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon

State Bank of India likely to raise funds via additional Tier I perpetual bonds post MPC policy decision

Commercial Papers:

CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.84 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.80 percent coupon

