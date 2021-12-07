Indian
Global
Commodities
Currencies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nifty
Sensex
MCX
home
>
market
>
bonds
>
Key bond market deals: SBI, PNB, Cholamandalam
Key bond market deals: SBI, PNB, Cholamandalam
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Dec 07, 2021, 08:37 AM
IST (Published)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the key
bond market
deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
Punjab National Bank to raise at least INR5 billion via Tier I perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 7
Kotak Mahindra Investments to raise at least INR100 million via two-year and two-month bonds at 5.50 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7
Motherson Sumi Systems to raise INR2.35 billion via three-year bonds at 5.68 percent coupon, invites bids on December 7
Muthoot Finance to raise at least INR100 million via reissue of 7.90 percent May 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 7
LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on reissue of 7.13 percent November 2031 bonds at 7.08 percent yield
HDB Financial Services accepts bids worth INR1 billion on over two-year bonds at 5.42 percent coupon
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance accepts bids worth INR5 billion on three-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked coupon
JM Financial Credit Solutions accepts bids worth INR750 million on reissue of 8.50 percent July 2031 bonds at 8.50 percent yield
Aadhar Housing Finance to raise funds via five-year bonds at 7.15 percent coupon
Gera Developments raises INR240 million via near 13-month bonds at 11.25 percent semi-annual coupon
State Bank of India likely to raise funds via additional Tier I perpetual bonds post MPC policy decision
Commercial Papers:
CEAT to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.84 percent coupon
Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.80 percent coupon
Catch all market updates
here
.
Tags
Bond Market
commercial paper
Non convertible debentures
next story