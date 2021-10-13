Key bond market deals: SBI, L&T Finance, Sundaram Home Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via reissue of 5.23 percent January 2025 bonds

State Bank of India to raise Rs 2000 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bonds

TMF holdings to raise Rs 100 cr via 3-year zero coupon bonds at 7.02 percent

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.73 percent coupon

Sundaram Home Finance to raise funds via five-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

TVS Credit Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon

