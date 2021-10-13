Key bond market deals: SBI, L&T Finance, Sundaram Home Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:NABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via reissue of 5.23 percent January 2025 bondsState Bank of India to raise Rs 2000 crore via additional Tier I perpetual bondsTMF holdings to raise Rs 100 cr via 3-year zero coupon bonds at 7.02 percent
Commercial Papers:L&T Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.73 percent couponSundaram Home Finance to raise funds via five-month CP at 3.90 percent couponTVS Credit Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.03 percent coupon
Catch all live stock market action here.
First Published: IST