Key bond market deals: SBI, IndusInd Bank, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:State Bank of India (SBI) to raise Rs 1000 crore via Tier-I perpetual bondsICICI Securities Primary Dealership to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year and 7-months subordinated bondsL&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5.9 percent, 3-year bondsShelter Finance Corporation raises Rs 300 crore via 5-year bonds at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate linked couponIndusInd Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier-II bonds this monthHDFC Ltd is in talks to raise funds via 2-year bonds at 4.71 percent
Commercial Papers:L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.35 percent couponIndia Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.24 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.33 percent couponChennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.35 percent couponReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent couponSBI Cards & Payment Services to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)