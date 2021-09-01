Key bond market deals: SBI, IndusInd Bank, IOC

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key bond market deals: SBI, IndusInd Bank, IOC
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • State Bank of India (SBI) to raise Rs 1000 crore via Tier-I perpetual bonds
  • ICICI Securities Primary Dealership to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year and 7-months subordinated bonds
  • L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5.9 percent, 3-year bonds
  • Shelter Finance Corporation raises Rs 300 crore via 5-year bonds at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate linked coupon
  • IndusInd Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier-II bonds this month
  • HDFC Ltd is in talks to raise funds via 2-year bonds at 4.71 percent
    • Commercial Papers:
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon
    • India Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.24 percent coupon
    • HPCL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.33 percent coupon
    • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon
    • SBI Cards & Payment Services to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • Axis Finance to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
      • Catch all the stock market live updates here.
      (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
      Tags