Key bond market deals: SBI, IndusInd Bank, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

State Bank of India (SBI) to raise Rs 1000 crore via Tier-I perpetual bonds

ICICI Securities Primary Dealership to raise Rs 50 crore via 10-year and 7-months subordinated bonds

L&T Finance takes Rs 500 crore at 5.9 percent, 3-year bonds

Shelter Finance Corporation raises Rs 300 crore via 5-year bonds at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) repo rate linked coupon

IndusInd Bank to raise funds via 10-year Tier-II bonds this month

HDFC Ltd is in talks to raise funds via 2-year bonds at 4.71 percent

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon

India Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via over 1-month CP at 3.24 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.33 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon

SBI Cards & Payment Services to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon