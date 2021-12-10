Indian
Key bond market deals: SBI, IIFL Home Finance, AB Finance
By
Abhishek Kothari
|
Dec 10, 2021, 09:21 AM
IST (Updated)
Mini
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.
Here’s a look at the key
bond market
deals on Friday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
State Bank of India to raise at least INR20 billion via perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 10
TVS Credit Services accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on five-year and six-month
IIFL Home Finance to raise at least INR1 billion via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on December 8
Sonata Finance to raise INR400 million via five-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon
Commercial papers:
Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.75 percent coupon
Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.00 percent coupon
IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.49 percent coupon
Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon
First Published:
Dec 10, 2021, 09:20 AM
IST
