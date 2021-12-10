Key bond market deals: SBI, IIFL Home Finance, AB Finance

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

State Bank of India to raise at least INR20 billion via perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 10

TVS Credit Services accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on five-year and six-month

IIFL Home Finance to raise at least INR1 billion via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on December 8

Sonata Finance to raise INR400 million via five-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon

Commercial papers:

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.75 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.00 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.49 percent coupon

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

