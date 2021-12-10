0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>
  • bonds>

  • Key bond market deals: SBI, IIFL Home Finance, AB Finance

Key bond market deals: SBI, IIFL Home Finance, AB Finance

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Updated)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key bond market deals: SBI, IIFL Home Finance, AB Finance
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • State Bank of India to raise at least INR20 billion via perpetual bonds, invites bids on December 10
  • TVS Credit Services accepts bids worth INR2.50 billion on five-year and six-month
  • IIFL Home Finance to raise at least INR1 billion via public issue of bonds that opened for subscription on December 8
  • Sonata Finance to raise INR400 million via five-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon
    • Commercial papers:
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via one-week CP at 4.75 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via one-week CP at 5.00 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.49 percent coupon
    • Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon
      • Catch all market updates here.
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      next story