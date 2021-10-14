0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Key bond market deals: SBI, Dabur India, Tata Steel

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key bond market deals: SBI, Dabur India, Tata Steel
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • State Bank of India takes Rs 6000 crore via Tier I perpetual bonds at 7.72 percent
  • Dabur India to raise Rs 250 crore at 4.95 percent via 3-year bonds
  • TMF holdings takes Rs 165 crore at 7.02 percent via 3-year zero-coupon bonds
  • Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise:
    • a. Rs 1000 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds
    b. Rs 500 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bonds
  • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise Rs 1000 crore via 3-year bonds
  • REC to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.37 percent coupon
    • Tata Steel to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon
    • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon
    • Sikka Ports and Terminals to raise funds via eight-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
      • Catch all live stock market action here.
      Tags
      next story