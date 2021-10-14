Key bond market deals: SBI, Dabur India, Tata Steel

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

State Bank of India takes Rs 6000 crore via Tier I perpetual bonds at 7.72 percent

Dabur India to raise Rs 250 crore at 4.95 percent via 3-year bonds

TMF holdings takes Rs 165 crore at 7.02 percent via 3-year zero-coupon bonds

Embassy Office Parks REIT to raise:

a. Rs 1000 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds

b. Rs 500 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bonds

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise Rs 1000 crore via 3-year bonds

REC to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.37 percent coupon

Tata Steel to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent coupon

Sikka Ports and Terminals to raise funds via eight-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon

