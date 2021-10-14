Key bond market deals: SBI, Dabur India, Tata Steel

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:State Bank of India takes Rs 6000 crore via Tier I perpetual bonds at 7.72 percentDabur India to raise Rs 250 crore at 4.95 percent via 3-year bondsTMF holdings takes Rs 165 crore at 7.02 percent via 3-year zero-coupon bondsEmbassy Office Parks REIT to raise:
a. Rs 1000 crore at 6.25 percent via 3-year bonds
b. Rs 500 crore at 7.05 percent via 5-year bondsAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise Rs 1000 crore via 3-year bondsREC to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds
Commercial Papers:Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.37 percent couponTata Steel to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.74 percent couponSikka Ports and Terminals to raise funds via eight-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon
