Key bond market deals: SAIL, NTPC, HDFC

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tFullerton India Credit to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.65 percent coupon, invites bids on April 22 \tTata Realty and Infrastructure to raise INR 300 crore via 13-month bonds, invites bids on April 22 \tShriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via seven-year bonds at 8.25 percent coupon, invites bids on April 22 \tMuthoottu Mini Financiers plans to raise at least INR 125 crore via public issue of bondsCommercial Papers: \tSAIL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.84 percent coupon \tTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon \tNTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon \tSBI Cards & Payment Services to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon \tSundaram Home Finance to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.20 percent coupon