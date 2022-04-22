Key bond market deals: SAIL, NTPC, HDFC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Fullerton India Credit to raise at least INR 50 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds at 7.65 percent coupon, invites bids on April 22

Tata Realty and Infrastructure to raise INR 300 crore via 13-month bonds, invites bids on April 22

Shriram Transport Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via seven-year bonds at 8.25 percent coupon, invites bids on April 22

Muthoottu Mini Financiers plans to raise at least INR 125 crore via public issue of bonds

Commercial Papers:

SAIL to raise funds via May-end CP at 3.84 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

SBI Cards & Payment Services to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon

Sundaram Home Finance to raise funds via over six-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon

HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 5.20 percent coupon

