  • Key bond market deals: SAIL, Muthoot Finance, Can Fin Homes

Key bond market deals: SAIL, Muthoot Finance, Can Fin Homes

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key highlights:
  • Power Finance Corporation (PFC) takes long term money
  • Steel Authority of India (SAIL) raises money at 3.38 percent and Bharat Oman Refineries at 3.39 percent
    • Non-convertible Debentures:
    • PFC takes Rs 2450 crore at 6.09 percent via 5-year bonds and Rs 2344 crore at 7.15 percent via 15-year bonds
    • Asirvad Microfinance takes Rs 73 crore at 10.45 percent via 3-year and 6-month bonds
    • Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds
    • Badve Engineering to raise Rs 50 crore at 9.5 percent via 3-year bonds
    • Muthoot Finance takes Rs 400 crore at T-bill linked coupon via 3-year bonds
    • National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via 3-week CP at 3.18 percent coupon
      • SAIL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon
      • Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon
      • Can Fin Homes to raise funds via a 10-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon
      • GIC Housing Finance to raise funds via near 3-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon
        (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
