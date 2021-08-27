Key bond market deals: SAIL, Muthoot Finance, Can Fin Homes

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

Key highlights:

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) takes long term money

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) raises money at 3.38 percent and Bharat Oman Refineries at 3.39 percent

Non-convertible Debentures:

PFC takes Rs 2450 crore at 6.09 percent via 5-year bonds and Rs 2344 crore at 7.15 percent via 15-year bonds

Asirvad Microfinance takes Rs 73 crore at 10.45 percent via 3-year and 6-month bonds

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds

Badve Engineering to raise Rs 50 crore at 9.5 percent via 3-year bonds

Muthoot Finance takes Rs 400 crore at T-bill linked coupon via 3-year bonds

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds

Commercial Papers:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via 3-week CP at 3.18 percent coupon

SAIL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

Can Fin Homes to raise funds via a 10-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon