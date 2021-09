Key bond market deals: RIL, Tata Power, Adani Green

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:

Reliance Industries (RIL) to raise money at 3.37 percent

Adani Green takes 3-year money at 4.375 percent via US dollar denominated bonds

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Tata Capital Financial Services takes Rs 100 crore at 5.1 percent via 2-year and 4-month zero-coupon bonds

Cholamandalam Investment takes Rs 50 crore at 8.98 percent via perpetual bonds

Asirvad Micro Finance takes Rs 45 crore at 10 percent via near 30-month tenor

LendingKart Finance takes Rs 30 crore at 11.25 percent, 2-year and 2-month bonds

TS Rajam rubbers to raise Rs 800 crore at 14.75 percent via 5-year bonds

Adani Green Energy takes USD 750 million via 3-year US dollar denominated bonds at 4.375 percent

J&K Bank to raise upto Rs 1000 crore via Tier-II bonds

HDFC Credila Financial likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon

Tata Power to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Exim Bank to raise funds via 6-month CP at 3.51 percent coupon

Mishra Dhatu Nigam raises funds via 3-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon