Key bond market deals: RIL, Tata Capital, NHAI

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-convertible debentures:NHAI takes Rs 6000 crore at 7.26 percent, 17 year bondsL&T Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.07 percent, Mar’23 bondsHero Fincorp to raise Rs 150 crore via 3 year bondsICICI Home Fin to raise:
a. Rs 10 crore via 5 year bonds
b. Rs 10 crore via 10 year bondsSBFC Finance takes Rs 43 crore at 8.57 percent, 3 year bonds
Commercial papers:Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52 percent couponReliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent couponAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent couponHDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent couponTata Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent couponBirla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
