Key bond market deals: RIL, Tata Capital, NHAI

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:
    • Non-convertible debentures:
    • NHAI takes Rs 6000 crore at 7.26 percent, 17 year bonds
    • L&T Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.07 percent, Mar’23 bonds
    • Hero Fincorp to raise Rs 150 crore via 3 year bonds
    • ICICI Home Fin to raise:
      • a. Rs 10 crore via 5 year bonds
      b. Rs 10 crore via 10 year bonds
    • SBFC Finance takes Rs 43 crore at 8.57 percent, 3 year bonds
      • Commercial papers:
      • Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52 percent coupon
      • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent coupon
      • Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
      • HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
      • Tata Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
      • Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon
        • Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
        (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
