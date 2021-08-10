Key bond market deals: RIL, Tata Capital, NHAI

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

Reliance Industries (RIL) to raise 3-month money at 3.52 percent and same tenure money being raised by Reliance Jio at 3.53 percent

Adani Ports & SEZ to raise 3-month money at 3.98 percent

HDFC Securities to raise 3-month money at 3.98 percent

Tata Capital to raise 3-month money at 4.1 percent

Birla group holdings to raise 3-month money at 4.8 percent

Non-convertible debentures:

NHAI takes Rs 6000 crore at 7.26 percent, 17 year bonds

L&T Finance takes Rs 250 crore at 5.07 percent, Mar’23 bonds

Hero Fincorp to raise Rs 150 crore via 3 year bonds

ICICI Home Fin to raise:

a. Rs 10 crore via 5 year bonds

b. Rs 10 crore via 10 year bonds

SBFC Finance takes Rs 43 crore at 8.57 percent, 3 year bonds

Commercial papers:

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.52 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.53 percent coupon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon

Tata Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.80 percent coupon

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.