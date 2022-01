Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

LIC Housing Finance to raise at least INR 500 crore via reissue of 4.98 percent January 2024 bonds, invites bids on January 24

Citicorp Finance (India) accepts bids worth INR 300 crore on over two-year bonds at 5.48 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance raises INR 500 crore via three-year bonds at 5.22 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance raises INR 350 crore via over 3-year bonds at 6.40 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance raises INR 35 crore via three-year bonds at 7.28 percent coupon

Tata Motors Finance raises INR 250 crore via three-year zero-coupon bonds

JM Financial Credit Solutions raises INR 300 crore via 10-year bonds at 8.99 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.88 percent coupon

Bajaj Financial Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.17 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via five-month CP at 4.25 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.74 percent coupon

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.