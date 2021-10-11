0

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key bond market deals: RIL, IRFC, Godrej Industries
Non-convertible debentures:
  • IRFC is likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds in Oct’21
    • Commercial papers:
    • Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon
    • Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.62 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon
      Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
