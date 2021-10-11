Key bond market deals: RIL, IRFC, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.
Non-convertible debentures:IRFC is likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds in Oct’21
Commercial papers:Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent couponReliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent couponGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.62 percent couponTata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent couponICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.