Key bond market deals: RIL, IRFC, Godrej Industries

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-convertible debentures:

IRFC is likely to raise funds via longer tenor bonds in Oct’21

Commercial papers:

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.56 percent coupon

Reliance Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.58 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.62 percent coupon

Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.70 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.78 percent coupon

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.