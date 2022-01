Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise INR 5,000 crore via five-year bonds at 6.20 percent coupon, invites bids on January 4

Reliance Industries approves to raise up to $5 billion via dollar denominated bonds

Commercial Papers:

HPCL to raise funds via near three-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.35 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.