Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

GR infraprojects to raise:

a.Rs 75 crore at 6.2 percent via 2-year and 5-month bonds

b.Rs 75 crore at 6.7 percent via 3-year and 2-month bonds

ICICI Lombard Gen Ins to raise funds via 10-year subordinated bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Industries to raise funds via December-end CP at 3.55 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon

ONGC Petro Additions to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

National Fertilizers to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

